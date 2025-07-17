Mathrumandali Circle: Where consensus goes in circles

July 17, 2025

Four years on, no resolution yet; statue row keeps Mathrumandali Circle under siege

Mysore/Mysuru: An inordinate delay in resolving the long-standing dispute over installation of a statue at Mathrumandali Circle in Vontikoppal has become a persistent challenge for the Police Department.

The Circle, located in front of Mathrumandali School on Temple Road, was officially named after Rashtrakavi Kuvempu by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

However, in 2021, a section of organisations attempted to install a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the same location. In response, another group tried to install a portrait of Kuvempu, sparking a tense standoff.

As tensions flared and threatened to disrupt communal harmony, the Police stepped in and halted both actions, averting a potentially volatile situation. The protest, which occurred late at night, turned dramatic when one agitator attempted to slit his own throat in protest of the Police intervention. Since then, Mathrumandali Circle has remained a flashpoint. The Police have declared the site ‘highly sensitive’ and maintain constant vigil, with a 26-member force led by two Sub-Inspectors stationed at the site alongside a dedicated Police van. For passersby, the heavy Police presence is a clear sign of the lingering unrest.

This is not an isolated case. Across Mysuru, several public installations are caught in legal disputes, often due to property owners taking the Government to Court. The public, caught in the crossfire, is left to bear the brunt of prolonged inaction. One such case pertains to a portion of the busy Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road.

Much of the blame lies with the authorities — particularly the MCC and the District Administration — for failing to engage effectively with the judiciary and find legally sound resolutions. Their inability to seek support from competent legal experts has only compounded the issue.

As traffic snarls and unresolved public matters continue to frustrate citizens, many are left with no choice but to express dismay over the administrative inefficiency that has left the streets mired in controversy and congestion.