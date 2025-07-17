MDA’s unused building near city Zoo draws flak

July 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP leader and Team Mysuru member Gokul Govardhan has voiced strong displeasure over the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) for constructing a two-storey building near the Mysuru Zoo in Nazarbad and leaving it unused for several years.

Despite the building being completed nearly three to four years ago, MDA has failed to put it to any productive use. Govardhan slammed this as a blatant example of public tax money being wasted.

The site originally housed a Government School, which was shut down due to declining student enrolment. The remaining students were shifted to a nearby school, after which the old school building was demolished and replaced with a new two-storey structure. However, even years after its completion, the new building remains vacant and idle.

Govardhan highlighted that several Government and semi- Government offices continue to function out of costly rented private buildings, placing an unnecessary financial burden on the State.

He suggested that these offices be relocated to the unused MDA building, which would not only help reduce public expenditure but also generate revenue for MDA.

He accused the authorities of showing complete indifference towards the issue and demanded immediate action.