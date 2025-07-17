MDA’s unused building near city Zoo draws flak
News

MDA’s unused building near city Zoo draws flak

July 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP leader and Team Mysuru member Gokul Govardhan has voiced strong displeasure over the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) for constructing a two-storey building near the Mysuru Zoo in Nazarbad and leaving it unused for several years.

Despite the building being completed nearly three to four years ago, MDA has failed to put it to any productive use. Govardhan slammed this as a blatant example of public tax money being wasted.

The site originally housed a Government School, which was shut down due to declining student enrolment. The remaining students were shifted to a nearby school, after which the old school building was demolished and replaced with a new two-storey structure. However, even years after its completion, the new building remains  vacant and idle.

Govardhan highlighted that several Government and semi- Government offices continue to function out of costly rented private buildings, placing an unnecessary financial burden on the State.

He suggested that these offices be relocated to the unused MDA building, which would not only help reduce public expenditure but also generate revenue for MDA.

He accused the authorities of showing complete indifference towards the issue and demanded immediate action.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching