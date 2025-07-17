Worm-infested food: Two Cheluvamba Hospital staff members suspended

July 17, 2025

State Food Commission Chairman slams MMC&RI hospitals for pathetic conditions

Mysore/Mysuru: In a shocking revelation that has raised serious health concerns, Dr. H. Krishna, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Food Commission, has recommended the suspension of two staff members at Cheluvamba Hospital after discovering that severely malnourished children were being served expired and contaminated food.

During his inspection of K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital last evening, Dr. Krishna expressed deep outrage at the dismal quality of food and hygiene standards being maintained, particularly in the Malnutrition Ward.

Lapses in food safety

The inspection uncovered disturbing lapses in food safety — flattened rice (avalakki) infested with worms and lacking brand identification or labelling, expired semolina (rava) and poor-quality groundnuts with no food licence certification.

Thirteen children undergoing treatment at the Malnutrition Ward were reportedly served these substandard food items. Visibly distressed, Dr. Krishna lashed out at the hospital staff, stating, “You are entrusted with improving the nutritional status of these children, yet you serve them worm-infested food. Is this acceptable?”

He held two individuals responsible for the failure. Leelavathi, the in-charge of the Paediatric Nursing Ward and Lawrence, the outsourced diet staff. He directed Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Dean & Director of Mysore Medical College & Research Institute (MMC&RI), to suspend them immediately.

Karnataka State Food Commission Chairman Dr. H. Krishna during his visit to a Ward at Cheluvamba Hospital.

Criminal offence

Speaking at a press conference at the Dean’s Office of MMC&RI later in the day, Dr. Krishna declared that the incident amounts to a criminal offence. Food samples, he said, would be sent for laboratory testing and criminal cases would be filed based on the results.

The Food Commission’s inspection did not stop at Cheluvamba. Dr. Krishna also reviewed food supply conditions at K.R. Hospital, PKTB, Trauma Care Centre and Rajkumari Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital.

He found that tender holders were failing to supply the full prescribed menu to in-patients. Expressing displeasure over missing food items, he instructed hospital authorities to serve notices to the erring contractors and insisted on strict compliance with the approved menu.

Centralised food preparation

Another key issue raised was the current practice of centralised food preparation. Dr. Krishna noted that food for all four hospitals under MMC&RI is being cooked in the K.R. Hospital kitchen and then transported to other facilities, despite the existence of dedicated kitchens in each hospital.

He instructed contractors and hospital management to immediately stop this practice and begin preparing meals within each hospital, as mandated by regulations.

During the inspection, Dr. Krishna also noticed that new beds were lying unused in corners while patients continued to be accommodated on worn-out ones. Questioning this gross neglect, he directed hospital authorities to replace damaged beds immediately and ensure that available resources are utilised efficiently.

The inspection was attended by Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, along with Karnataka State Food Commission Members Sumanth Rao, Rohini Priya and Vijayalakshmi.

Manteswami, Joint Director of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, was also present.

Lack of access to safe drinking water

In addition to food safety and infrastructure lapses, Dr. Krishna highlighted another critical issue: the lack of access to safe drinking water in key Mysuru hospitals, including K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital.

He observed that there is no proper sanitation system in place and that in-patients are not receiving adequate water supply. All drinking water units were found to be non-functional. Though water cans had been placed across the premises, there was no clarity on whether or how the water was purified.

Dr. Krishna stressed the urgent need to install dedicated safe drinking water units in all five hospitals under MMC&RI and instructed the authorities to take immediate corrective action.

He reiterated that patients deserve safe, nutritious food and clean water, and that the institutions responsible for their care must be held accountable.