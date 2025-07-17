Sri Chamundeshwari Vardhanti at Hill Temple

July 17, 2025

Mysore Royal Family launches Utsava Murti procession

Mysore/Mysuru: The Vardhanti (birthday) Mahotsava of Goddess Chamundeshwari was celebrated atop Chamundi Hill with festive fervour today. Vardhanti falls every year during Ashada month of Hindu calendar that draws huge footfalls of devotees, with the last Ashada Friday Special Puja at Goddess Chamundeshwari temple scheduled for tomorrow (July 18).

The Utsava Murti of Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari, adorned with traditional embellishments, was taken out in a procession, popularly known as ‘Adda Pallakki Utsava,’ on the Golden Palanquin brought from Mysore Palace, placed on a cart, around the temple.

Royal tradition

Members of erstwhile Royal Family of Mysore, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar (also the MP of Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency) and his wife Trishikha Kumari, Chamundeshwari Constituency MLA G.T. Devegowda and Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa, pulled the yoke of the palanquin, marking the tradition in practice since princely days.

Goddess Chamundeshwari is the house deity of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family and the Wadiyars, dressed in traditional outfits, participate in the Vardhanti without a miss.

Less of devotees

However, the number of devotees were comparatively less this year, which was attributed to the unprecedented security arrangements in place, due to the chaos that ensued during the previous Ashada Friday on July 11, it is said.

As announced prior to the Vardhanti, the devotees were allowed inside the temple from 8 am, following the conclusion of rituals like Mahanyasa Poorvaka Rudrabhisheka, Majjana and Mangalarati among several others. The special puja was performed in the name of erstwhile Royal Family of Mysore, in keeping with the long lasting tradition in practice.

Later at 10.30 am, the golden palanquin brought from the Palace, was kept in front of the Gopura opposite the temple and was decorated with flowers. Utsava Murti, consecrated in the palanquin, was taken out in procession in the accompaniment of birudu, bavali and mangalavadya. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Yaduveer, Trishikha and G.T. Devegowda, walked along with the procession, that included devotees and the residents of Chamundi Hill.

Mahisha Mardini…

Like every year, the Chamundeshwari Temple was decorated with flowers in myriad hues. The main idol of the deity depicted ‘Mahisha Mardini Alankara,’ which was the highlight of the Vardhanti. However, the number of devotees were comparatively low, both in the queues meant for Dharma Darshana (free entry) and special entry tickets of Rs. 300 and Rs. 2,000 value.

Sweets distributed

However, joy knew no bounds for the devotees, several of whom had brought home made sweets like jalebi, badshah and laddu and distributed them among the devotees, to mark the Vardhanti of the deity. While some others bought sweets from nearby shops and distributed them among the devotees.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani and DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, supervised the security arrangements.

Through 1,001 steps

The devotees coming through 1,001 steps to the hill top had to wait till the pandal was removed, after reaching the top of the hill to gain access towards the temple. Some of the devotees, irked by the heavy Police bandobust, cursed the authorities concerned, but to no avail.

Barricades on hill road

As the private vehicles to the hill is temporarily prohibited during Ashada Fridays and Vardhanti, the Police had erected barricades at the entrance of Chamundi Hill Road at Sangolli Rayanna Circle (Kurubarahalli Circle) and the entrance arch near Tavarekatte. However, those armed with recommendation letters from MLAs and other influential persons, picked up a quarrel with the Police. Some succeeded in getting a freeway, after VIPs convinced the Police manning the points, some were denied access to the road.

‘Bagina’ to Pourakarmikas

Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women Dr. Nagalakshmi Chowdhary distributed ‘bagina’ to women Pourakarmikas at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

Smoke in a bus

Tension prevailed for some time, when smoke erupted in a KSRTC bus carrying devotees holding special entry tickets of Rs. 300, en route Chamundi Hill at about 9 am.

The driver noticed smoke emitting from the engine of the vehicle, as the bus was moving near the View Point, located a few yards before Gopura junction on the hill road, that splits towards Uttanahalli. The driver pulled off the vehicle and stopped by, and opened the cover of the engine to notice dried up leaves of a tree, triggering flame due to the heat of the engine. He poured water to extinguish the smoke, it is said.

Meanwhile, DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani, who was passing by, stopped and made alternative arrangements for the journey of the devotees, panicked by the situation, in another bus. The bus that had caught flame resumed the journey afterwards.