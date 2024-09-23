Mysore Varsity faculty wants comprehensive study of Mahishasura Statue atop Chamundi Hill
September 23, 2024

Mysuru: Stating that Mahishasura Statue atop Chamundi Hill is said  to have been built about 400 years ago, University of Mysore Commerce Department faculty Prof. D. Anand said that a comprehensive study is needed to know complete information of the history of the statue.

He was speaking after inaugurating the seminar titled ‘Mahisha Mandala – A Study’ organised by Mahisha Dasara Aacharana Samithi as part of Mahisha Mandalotsava at Vishwamaitri Buddha Vihar here on Saturday.

Pointing out that there is complete information on who built the  Chamundi Temple, Nandi Statue and the Hill steps, Prof. Anand wanted to know why there was no information on Mahishasura Statue.

Maintaining that the history of Mahishasura has been kept under wraps, he wanted a comprehensive study on it.

Urilingapeddi Mutt Seer Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji, in his address, said that the section of the society which forgets the history of Mahishasura will dig its own grave.

Pointing out that Mahisha is worshipped in Odisha, Bihar, Rajasthan and other States, the Swamiji said that Mahisha groups are being formed in Universities there. In order to avoid any confrontation, the celebration is named as Mahisha Mandalotsava instead of Mahisha Dasara in the city, he lamented.

Writers Krishnamurthy Chamaram, Siddaswamy and C.G. Lakshmipathy, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana and others too spoke.

Mahisha Dasara Aacharana Samithi President and former Mayor Purushotham, Prof. P.V. Nanjaraj Urs, Dilip Narasaiah and others were present.

