Baby boy dies in accident

September 23, 2024

Mysuru: A baby boy was killed on the spot, when a car rammed into the bike he was riding along with his parents, in front of a petrol bunk between Lingadevarakoppal and Yelwal on Hunsur Road yesterday afternoon.

The deceased is one-and-a-half-year-old Likith, son of Abhishek and Divyashree couple, residents of Yelwal in city.

Yesterday afternoon, Abhishek, along with his wife and child left their home on the bike to the house of his in-laws at Janatanagar in city.

While they were proceeding in front of the petrol bunk, a speeding KIA Sonnet car rammed into the bike from behind killing Likith on the spot and injuring the couple. The impact was such that Likith was tossed for about 10 ft. in the air and crashed on the road.

Yelwal Police, who reached the spot, conducted mahazar, registered a case, seized the car and shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary. Post-mortem was conducted this morning and the body was handed over to grieving family members.