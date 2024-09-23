Sculpture Camp begins at CAVA

September 23, 2024

Mysuru: The State-level Sculpture Camp was inaugurated at Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA), Siddarthanagar in the city this morning.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the camp by chiselling a stone symbolically and said, the camp has been organised to see Indian Constitution, Indian Sculpture, Indus Civilisation and the food habits of those days, through the imaginative eyes of the artists.

He also suggested to organise Chitra Santhe at CAVA every Sunday to inform the people about various aspects of history, civilisation among other topics.

MLA Tanveer Sait, who presided, suggested that artefacts produced by CAVA students be given as memento during Dasara, rather than handing over wooden carvings of elephants.

The 8-day camp has been organised by Dasara Fine Arts and Handicrafts Sub-Committee, and 10 artists from across the State are participating. They are: Danaiah S. Chowkimutt from Bagalkot district, Naresh Naik from Udupi, P. Jyothi Bharathi from Bengaluru, Pramod Achar from Vijayanagar, Prashanth Kumar from Yadgir, Mahantesh M. Ladinni from Vijayapura, B.C. Sukesh from Chikkamagalur, Girish from Bengaluru Rural district, L. Basavaraj from Mysuru and R. Sangeetha from T. Narasipur.

Interested public can visit the camp between 10 am and 6 pm.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri, Special Officer of Dasara Fine Arts and Handicrafts Sub-Committee A. Devaraju, who is also the Commissioner of Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Chairman of Shilpakala Academy M.C. Ramesh, Convener of Dasara Fine Arts and Handicrafts Sub-Committee Binduray Biradar were present.