Musical Nite sets perfect Sunday Mood
News

Musical Nite sets perfect Sunday Mood

September 23, 2024

Rtn. V.N. Prasad and Dr. M.S. Natashekar  led troupe of singers entertain music buffs at ‘Raj, Rajendra and Rajesh Musical Nite’

Mysuru: ‘Raj, Rajendra and Rajesh Musical Nite’ held at Senate Hall in Manasagangothri here yesterday, set a perfect mood for Sunday evening, amid the blanket of chilly weather following the sudden rains.

Noted ENT Specialist Dr. M.S. Natashekar and Rtn. V.N. Prasad led the musical nite, organised jointly by Rotary Ivory City Mysuru and Rotary Chamarajanagar Dialysis Centre, to raise funds for the cause of the poor and destitutes of Chamarajanagar district.

The troupe belted out yesteryear’s hit numbers, to the full house of music buffs.

Prasad, a retired Design Engineer, set the tone by mellifluously singing the song ‘Yeh Sham Mastani…’ from Hindi film ‘Kati Pathang.’

Dr. M.S. Natashekar performing during the Musical Nite along with his daughter Apoorva.

The lilting duet song by singers Mamata Bhanuprakash and Syed Shabir, popular as ‘Junior Md. Rafi,’ recreated the magic of ‘Chhup Gaye Saare Nazare…’ from the film ‘Do Raaste.’

Dr. Natashekar cast a magical spell with the rendition of the song ‘Dum Dum Diga Diga…’ from the film ‘Chhalia.’

About 25 hit songs from the Bollywood entertained the gathering, with Syed Shabir and Jayanthi V. Bhat singing ‘Yunhi Tum Mujhse Baat Karti Ho’ from Sachaa Jhutha, Dr. Natashekar and his daughter Apoorva Natashekar ‘Dil Ki Nazar Se’ from Anari and singer Hamsini S. Kumar and Prasad rendering ‘Karvaten Badalte Rahe Saari Raat Hum’ from Aap Ki Kasam.

The interval between every song turned out to be a laugh riot with the skilful compering of Syed Aftab Ahmed.

READ ALSO  A Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar - 28.9.1929 to 6.2.2022: The Nightingale has stopped singing

The percussionists, H.B. Jayaram and troupe provided a perfect accompaniment to the singers.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching