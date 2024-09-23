Musical Nite sets perfect Sunday Mood

September 23, 2024

Rtn. V.N. Prasad and Dr. M.S. Natashekar led troupe of singers entertain music buffs at ‘Raj, Rajendra and Rajesh Musical Nite’

Mysuru: ‘Raj, Rajendra and Rajesh Musical Nite’ held at Senate Hall in Manasagangothri here yesterday, set a perfect mood for Sunday evening, amid the blanket of chilly weather following the sudden rains.

Noted ENT Specialist Dr. M.S. Natashekar and Rtn. V.N. Prasad led the musical nite, organised jointly by Rotary Ivory City Mysuru and Rotary Chamarajanagar Dialysis Centre, to raise funds for the cause of the poor and destitutes of Chamarajanagar district.

The troupe belted out yesteryear’s hit numbers, to the full house of music buffs.

Prasad, a retired Design Engineer, set the tone by mellifluously singing the song ‘Yeh Sham Mastani…’ from Hindi film ‘Kati Pathang.’

Dr. M.S. Natashekar performing during the Musical Nite along with his daughter Apoorva.

The lilting duet song by singers Mamata Bhanuprakash and Syed Shabir, popular as ‘Junior Md. Rafi,’ recreated the magic of ‘Chhup Gaye Saare Nazare…’ from the film ‘Do Raaste.’

Dr. Natashekar cast a magical spell with the rendition of the song ‘Dum Dum Diga Diga…’ from the film ‘Chhalia.’

About 25 hit songs from the Bollywood entertained the gathering, with Syed Shabir and Jayanthi V. Bhat singing ‘Yunhi Tum Mujhse Baat Karti Ho’ from Sachaa Jhutha, Dr. Natashekar and his daughter Apoorva Natashekar ‘Dil Ki Nazar Se’ from Anari and singer Hamsini S. Kumar and Prasad rendering ‘Karvaten Badalte Rahe Saari Raat Hum’ from Aap Ki Kasam.

The interval between every song turned out to be a laugh riot with the skilful compering of Syed Aftab Ahmed.

The percussionists, H.B. Jayaram and troupe provided a perfect accompaniment to the singers.