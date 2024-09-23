Hindu organisations stage protest against attacks on Ganesha idol processions
September 23, 2024

Mysuru: Strongly condemning the attacks on Ganesha idol processions across the State, members of various Hindu organisations, under the banner of Hindu Para Sanghatanegala Okkoota, staged a massive demonstration in front of the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Bannur Road here this morning.

Addressing the protestors, former MP Prathap Simha alleged that members of minority community are responsible for the attacks on Ganesha processions.

Pointing out that the attacks are pre-planned ones aimed at preventing holding of Ganesha processions from at least next year, he urged the Government to take stringent action against the perpetrators of such attacks.

Referring to the adulteration of Tirupati Laddu, Simha said that minority appeasement                                is primarily responsible for such incidents and called for unity among all Hindus.

Stating that the shocking revelation has made the Hindus sad and worried, he said  the                         Government must take all measures for restoring the sanctity of Tirupati Laddu.

Referring to the planned celebration of Mahisha Dasara ahead of Dasara festival, the former MP said that he would not allow Mahisha Dasara. Warning the organisers against dividing the Hindu community, he said that the Chamundi Hill was not the right place for Mahisha Dasara.

Earlier, the protestors, carrying placards with pictures of Lord Ganesha and raising slogans, marched in a procession from Male Mahadeshwaraswamy temple on Old Dairy Road to the new DC Office in Siddarathangar, where they submitted a memorandum to ADC Dr. P. Shivaraju.City BJP President L. Nagendra, ex-BJP Corporators and members of Hindu outfits took part.

