Mysuru 3rd Cleanest City in India

July 17, 2025

Stands behind Noida and Chandigarh in 3-10 lakh population category

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru has been ranked the third cleanest city in India under the ‘Super Swachh League Cities’ category (for cities with a population between 3 lakh and 10 lakh) for the year 2024-25.

The announcement was made by President Droupadi Murmu this morning at Swachh Survekshan Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Mysuru stood behind Noida and Chandigarh, which secured the first and second places, respectively. The cities of Ujjain, Gandhinagar and Guntur followed in the rankings, placing fourth, fifth and sixth.

The awards ceremony, organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), was attended by Union Minister Manohar Lal and Minister of State Tokhan Sahu.

On behalf of Mysuru, Deepa Cholan, Secretary of the Karnataka Urban Development Department and Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), received the award and citation from the President.

MCC Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Mruthyanjaya, Health Officer Dr. N.P. Venkatesh and AEE (Underground Drainage) Dhanush were also present at the National event in Delhi.

Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif (second from right), along with (from left) MCC Assistant Executive Engineer Mruthyanjaya, Health Officer Dr. N.P. Venkatesh, and Assistant Executive Engineer (Underground Drainage) Dhanush, after the President distributed the India’s Third Cleanest City Award bagged by Mysuru.

Ninth Edition

This year’s Swachh Survekshan marked the ninth edition of what has grown into the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey. The event recognised the relentless efforts of cities across the country in driving the Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban forward.

A total of 78 awards were presented under various categories that spanned multiple population brackets and included special recognitions such as those for Ganga Towns, Cantonment Boards, SafaiMitra Suraksha, and Mahakumbh, along with State-level awards for promising clean cities.

Rare distinction for Indore

Indore once again cemented its position as the cleanest city in the country for the eighth year in a row in the category of cities with a population of more than 10 lakh. It was closely followed by Surat, Navi Mumbai and Vijayawada.

In the previous edition of the awards announced in January 2024, Indore had jointly shared the top position with Surat, marking a rare distinction for both cities.

This year, Noida topped the 3 to 10 lakh population category, while New Delhi Municipal Council was declared the cleanest city in the 50,000 to 3 lakh population range. Vita and Panchgani, both in Maharashtra, led in the 20,000 to 50,000 and under 20,000 population categories, respectively.

4,500 cities, 3,000 assessors

The Swachh Survekshan awards have been an annual feature since 2016 and have grown exponentially over the years. While the first edition assessed only 73 Urban Local Bodies, this year’s exercise covered more than 4,500 cities.

Over 3,000 assessors carried out on-ground inspections for 45 days, evaluating sanitation and waste management systems based on 10 comprehensive parameters with 54 indicators.

The survey also included the assessment of over 11 lakh households and citizen engagement played a major role in the final rankings. An estimated 14 crore people participated through face-to-face feedback, the Swachhata App, the MyGov portal and various social media platforms.

A new component added to this year’s awards was the introduction of the ‘Super League’ category. Launched in September 2024, this elite ranking system features cities that have placed in the top three at least once in the past three years and continue to remain in the top 20 percent of their respective population categories in the current year.