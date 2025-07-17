Kukkarahalli Lake: MGP urges UoM to lead restoration efforts
Kukkarahalli Lake: MGP urges UoM to lead restoration efforts

July 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Representatives from Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) recently met University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath to discuss the condition and future of Kukkarahalli Lake.

Since the Lake falls within the Manasagangothri campus, which is under the University’s jurisdiction, the MGP delegation stressed its ecological and civic importance, referencing findings from a detailed report by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

The MGP urged the University to take proactive measures to preserve and develop the Lake, which occupies a central place in Mysuru’s landscape and public life.

In response, Prof. Lokanath assured the delegation that a meeting would be convened shortly to explore both technical and on-ground restoration strategies. He reaffirmed the UoM’s commitment to working with stakeholders to rejuvenate the Lake, aligning with the aspirations of Mysureans.

On the occasion, MGP team submitted a formal memorandum and expressed appreciation to the VC on behalf of the city’s residents. Those present at the meeting included Environmental Specialist and Wetland expert U.N. Ravikumar, MGP Convenor D.V. Dayanand Sagar and member Venkatesh Khairidhi.

