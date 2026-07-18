Tibetans oppose China’s Law on Ethnic Unity
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Tibetans oppose China’s Law on Ethnic Unity

July 18, 2026

Mysuru: Hundreds of Tibetan community members and youth activists took out a protest march from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate to the old DC’s office recently, in commemoration of Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen, who died by self-immolation outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 1 and also against the newly introduced ‘Law on Ethnic Unity’ by the Chinese Government.

The Tibetans have been protesting, demanding freedom and against Chinese oppression for many decades. The leaders of the Tibetan Government in Exile have also strongly condemned China’s Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, which came into effect on July 1, saying it will further intensify repression in Tibet and other regions.

The protesters also demanded the UN to consider the Tibetan suicide seriously to come out with a permanent solution and to also safeguard the human rights.

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