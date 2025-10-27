TJS George Endowment Natl. Award for Editors

October 27, 2025

Bengaluru, Oct. 27 – Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K. Shivakumar has announced the establishment of TJS George Endowment National Award at the Karnataka Media Academy.

The award will be instituted in memory of the late veteran journalist TJS George and will recognise editors from across the country who uphold fairness and integrity in journalism.

Speaking after being felicitated at the Academy recently, MLC Shivakumar recalled his long association with journalism and said he had earlier instituted the Mookanayaka Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Endowment Award to honour columnists writing on social justice issues.

Remembering TJS George, Shivakumar said, “He was a truly impartial journalist who personally mentored and guided reporters, editing their work with care and precision. To honour his legacy, I am contributing Rs. 1.5 lakh as an endowment to recognise editors who embody similar journalistic values.”

Shivakumar said that even though he is now in the Legislative Council, his commitment to journalism remains strong. “I have not distanced myself from journalism. I will continue to raise the concerns of journalists and the media sector in the legislature,” he assured, while reminiscing about his time as a journalist and as a Member of the Academy.

Karnataka Media Academy Chairperson Ayesha Khanum praised Shivakumar’s contribution to journalism, noting that he has been active in the field for over three decades.