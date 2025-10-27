Memorandum to DC over garbage menace near hospital

October 27, 2025

Mysuru, Oct.27- Activists of Jayakarnataka, Mysuru Unit, submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy recently complaining about private individuals frequently and illegally dumping garbage behind Nirmala Hospital using hired autos and tempos and setting heaps of garbage on fire. They also appealed the DC to end this menace.

“The poisonous smoke and odour is spreading around the surrounding areas. The smoke of plastic and medical waste is seriously harming the environment and there is also a danger of fire spreading to Chamundi Hill,” said the protestors in their memorandum to the DC and appealed him to take a serious note of this and take necessary action.

State Organising Secretary of Jayakarnataka Vijay Gowda, City President Harsha Gowda, KR Constituency President Sanjay Singh, District Secretary Satishkumar, City Advisor Phaneesh, Executive Committee members Radha Shivaraj, Abhishek, Naveen, Nandan and others were present during their visit to DC Office.