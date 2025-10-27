Memorandum to DC over garbage menace near hospital
News

Memorandum to DC over garbage menace near hospital

October 27, 2025

Mysuru, Oct.27- Activists of Jayakarnataka, Mysuru Unit, submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy recently complaining about private individuals frequently and illegally dumping garbage behind Nirmala Hospital using hired autos and tempos and setting heaps of garbage on fire. They also appealed the DC to end this menace.

“The poisonous smoke and odour is spreading around the surrounding areas. The smoke of plastic and medical waste is seriously harming the environment and there is also a danger of fire spreading to Chamundi Hill,” said the protestors in their memorandum to the DC and appealed him to take a serious note of this and take necessary action.

State Organising Secretary of Jayakarnataka Vijay Gowda, City President Harsha Gowda, KR Constituency President Sanjay Singh, District Secretary Satishkumar, City Advisor Phaneesh, Executive Committee members Radha Shivaraj, Abhishek, Naveen, Nandan and others were present during their visit to DC Office.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching