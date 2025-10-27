Dr. B.V. Rajagopal passes away

October 27, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 27- Dr. B.V. Rajagopal (89), city’s renowned physician and cardiologist, passed away following brief illness on Oct. 25 in city.

A resident of Kuvempunagar, he leaves behind his daughters Dr. Kalpana Pandit and Dr. Srilaxmi Pandit, sons Dr. Sandeep Raj Pandit and Deepak Raj Pandit, an engineer and a host of relatives and friends. His wife Lalitha Rajagopal had predeceased him on Oct. 19, 2025.

Last rites will be held after one of his sons returns from America, according to sources known to his family.

Dr. Rajagopal, who was popularly known as “Mysore Physicians’ Bhishma,” hails from a family steeped in ancient system of Ayurveda in Nanjangud. He was born to B.V. Pandit and Laxmi Devamma on Sept. 27, 1937.

Dr. B.V. Rajagopal joined Government Medical College, Bangalore, in 1956 and received the certificate as the ‘Best Outgoing Student’ in 1956. He did his Post-Graduation in Lucknow University in 1965 and Post Doctoral training in Medicine and Cardiology in USA and UK for three years.

Dr. Rajagopal was the first private Medical Consultant in Mysuru city to set up facilities that included ECG, Path Lab X-ray Unit and Physiotherapy. He was the Professor of Medicine at Adichunchanagiri Medical College for ten years, Honorary Professor of Medicine at Mysore Medical College for six years and National Professor of Medicine, IMA College of General Practitioners, for three years.