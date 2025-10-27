October 27, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 27 – Finally responding to the growing menace of vehicles being parked haphazardly in ‘No Parking Zones’ and on main roads, the Mysuru City Traffic Police launched a special ‘Wheel Lock’ drive this morning around Devaraja Market, including New Sayyaji Rao Road.

To deter haphazard parking and ensure traffic discipline, Police often use wheel locks — metal clamps affixed to the wheels of improperly parked vehicles. This method immobilises the vehicle until penalties are paid.

The Central Business District (CBD) — especially Devaraja Market area — is always bustling with activity during the day, drawing people from across the city and nearby villages who visit to buy essentials or sell their produce.

However, the locality lacks adequate parking facilities, particularly for four-wheelers. As a result, cars are often parked unscientifically along Sayyaji Rao Road, blocking two-wheelers parked between Dufferin Clock and Dhanvanthri Road junction and causing severe inconvenience to commuters between K.R. Circle and Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital.

Moreover, the unregulated parking, combined with barricades placed down the middle of the road, narrows the carriageway, resulting in traffic congestion and slow movement of vehicles.

Similar issues persist on the busy Dhanvanthri Road — between Janata Bazaar and Bata junction — and on Boti Bazaar Road adjacent to Devaraja Market.

Repeated complaints

Following repeated public complaints, ACP (Traffic) M. Shivashankar and Devaraja Traffic Inspector Mamatha, along with staff, visited the area this morning, videographed the haphazardly parked vehicles and conducted a special enforcement drive.

They locked the wheels of cars parked in violation of rules, sparing only those with drivers seated inside. Notices were pasted on the windshields of offending vehicles, along with contact details for further action.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, ACP (Traffic) M. Shivashankar said, “Traffic personnel have been instructed to take strict action against unscientific parking. Despite repeated awareness drives, a few motorists continue to flout rules and cause public inconvenience. We will continue to conduct such drives.”

Motorists shy away from Town Hall parking facility

Even as roads in the CBD continue to face congestion due to a lack of parking discipline, the multi-level parking facility at the Town Hall premises — constructed by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) — remains largely unused.

Since its inception, the structure has seen little patronage, with people avoiding it except during the Dasara season. Motorists often choose to park illegally on busy streets to evade paying parking fees.

MCC Development Officer (Zone 6) Venkatesh said, “Despite providing facilities and issuing tenders for operation, the public has not come forward to use the multi-level parking as they are unwilling to pay nominal parking charges.”

He added that people who frequently demand better facilities must also recognise their responsibility in using such infrastructure to ensure smooth traffic movement across the Central Business District, including New Sayyaji Rao Road, Devaraja Urs Road, Ashoka Road, Dhanvanthri Road, Gandhi Square and surrounding areas.