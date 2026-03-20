Tonga stand on Town Hall footpath: Prathap Simha blames MCC Commissioner’s ‘blatant act’

March 20, 2026

Tourism Joint Director urged to change location

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has strongly objected to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) granting permission for the construction of a tonga stand on the footpath in front of Town Hall under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

He was speaking to media persons after meeting the Joint Director of the Tourism Department, Motilal Krishna Lamani, at his office recently.

No spot inspection

Blaming the MCC Commissioner for approving plans without conducting spot inspections, Simha said the decision had led to a serious lapse. “Approvals are being given from the office without ground verification. Had a site visit been made, the impact on pedestrian movement would have been clear,” he said.

He also pointed out that the MCC has been functioning without an elected body since November 2023, alleging that officials are acting arbitrarily.

Simha said that during his tenure as MP, he had secured Rs. 45 crore under the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) Scheme for Chamundi Hill and Rs. 80 crore under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme for the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA). The projects include the construction of tonga stands at five locations.

He added that the Tourism Department has been urged to relocate the proposed tonga stand near Town Hall and officials have responded positively.

Former Corporators M.U. Subbaiah and Satish, Mysore Grahakara Parishat Working President S.K. Dinesh, leader Dinesh Gowda, Tourism Department Assistant Director Prabhuswamy, Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Ambareesh and others were present.