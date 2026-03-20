Traffic signal spree: Ex-MP criticises CM, son’s role

March 20, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha has questioned the rationale behind the traffic signal spree in the city.

“Of late, 108 new traffic signal lights have been installed at circles and junctions. Mostly, it is the result of ‘commission business’ of those people ruling the State. Do the Chief Minister and his son have any plans to bring reforms to Mysuru’s traffic front?” Simha asked in a mocking tone.

He added, “Go to any road in city, there is a traffic signal now, even where traffic density does not require one. Signals have been installed every one-and-a-half kms. What is the reason for this?”

Simha suggested that it would be more sensible to operate the signals during peak hours in the morning and evening when traffic piles up, rather than making motorists stop at every junction.

Referring to Outer Ring Road (ORR), he said, “The basic concept behind ORR is to allow hurdle-free vehicle movement, aided by underpasses and overbridges. Signals should have been placed only at key junctions, such as Bogadi and Vijayanagar 4th Stage, not at every other point.”

Ruling out traffic signals as the sole solution, Simha said, “When I was an MP, seven underpasses and overbridges had been sanctioned for the ORR. If more are required, the present MP can get them sanctioned. Yet, traffic signals alone are not the solution.”