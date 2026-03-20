Signal… signal… everywhere: 43 new traffic lights

March 20, 2026

Signals at ‘unwanted’ circles, junctions too, complain public

2 lakh new vehicles added to city roads in 2025: City Police

Mysore/Mysuru: The City Traffic Police, in a bid to streamline traffic, have recently installed traffic signal lights at several circles and junctions. The move has evoked mixed reactions, with some residents questioning the need for signals at locations with relatively low traffic density.

“About two lakh new vehicles were added to city’s roads last year. To regulate traffic, 43 new traffic signal lights, aided by modern technology like AI, have been installed in addition to the existing 53 signals, bringing the total to 96,” said ACP (Traffic) Shivashankar.

“There were 53 existing signals. Since January 2026, we have added 43 new signals based on ground traffic conditions, vehicle density, following analysis by our officers and staff. We are still working to streamline the old and new signals, as there are some issues with syncing,” he said. The ACP, however, did not disclose the cost of installing the 48 new signals.

Police officials said the initiative aims to ensure smoother traffic flow, particularly as Mysuru, a major tourist destination, witnesses heavy vehicular movement during Dasara, long weekends, and holidays.

Smart traffic signals have also been installed near schools, colleges, markets, hospitals and other high pedestrian zones to enhance safety. The new system supports advanced programming for signal synchronisation, day-specific plans and fault detection to ensure efficiency. The signals are integrated with a Central Traffic Control Centre (TCC), allowing real-time management.

Features include vehicle-actuated mode to optimise green lights based on traffic demand, manual and hurry-call modes for emergencies or special situations and flash and lamp-off modes for flexible operations.

New signals

New signals have been installed at several key locations, including Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle (Highway Circle) in Bannimantap, Kautilya Circle near Crawford Hall, Ekalavya Circle near Maharaja’s College grounds, Abhishek Circle in Hebbal, High-Tension Double Road and Hunsur Road-Gokulam Road.

In addition, there are signals at Srikanteshwara Iyer Circle near RTO (West), Shivarampet Junction near N.R. Choultry, Bogadi Road near Harsha Bar, M.V. Sreenivas Circle near SMT Hospital, JLB Road-Manandavadi Road intersection, M.S. Gurupadaswamy Road leading to J.P. Nagar and Manandavadi Road junction, among others.

Unnecessary congestion

While Police said the locations were selected based on expert reports, public argue that some signals are being installed where traffic is relatively low, causing unnecessary congestion.

Motorists cited the Shivarampet Junction as an example. “This is a narrow road with low capacity, two-way traffic and parking on both sides. Traffic is light for most of the day, but vehicles now line up and wait a long time to pass the signal. Cars even block part of the entry from Devaraj Urs Road while waiting for green light,” they said.

The signal near RTO (West) has also drawn criticism, with vehicles piling up from JLB Road, Lakshmipuram Police Station Road, Vani Vilas Road and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Road.

Not long-term solution

Traffic experts note that adding more signals or widening roads may provide temporary relief, but it is not a long-term solution. The city’s narrow roads, heavy tourist influx and limited parking continue to pose challenges.

They suggest smarter traffic management, including optimising signal timings, AI-powered traffic monitoring, efficient traffic diversion, enhancing public transport, promoting cycling, implementing restricted vehicle zones in congested areas, improving parking through multi-level facilities and promoting bypass routes to ease city centre traffic.

‘We need good roads’

Motorists also emphasised the importance of good roads, saying proper maintenance and widening make travel easier, support economic development, facilitate the movement of goods, boost tourism and aid industrial growth.

Many residents feel the city has been overburdened with signals in low-traffic areas, creating new problems rather than solving existing ones. However, some support the additional signals, citing the sharp rise in vehicles.