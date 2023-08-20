Cops put spoke in wheelie stunts

August 20, 2023

18 cases booked in a month in city; one arrested and sent to judicial custody; five Special Traffic Police Teams formed

Mysore/Mysuru: The City Traffic Police have formed specials team to rein in wheeling cases and have registered 18 cases in a short span of one month. In one of the cases, the accused has been also sent to jail on judicial Custody, sending a strong warning to others to fall in line.

Of late, there is a spurt in wheeling cases involving motorbike, scooter riding youths in and outskirts of the city, especially the Outer-Ring Road (ORR), with the miscreants going all out, by using the fake number plate for the vehicles to do wheelie, to avoid being traced, turning into a menace.

To crack a whip on them, the special team has been formed in each of the five Traffic Police Stations in the city. The Traffic Police in mufti have been keeping an eye on such mischievous acts of fun and frolicking youths.

The said teams of Police is gathering information of youths involved in such stunts in front of schools and colleges and ORR in the city, harming the lives of the public. Acting on the information gathered, Police have registered 18 cases and seized several motorbikes.

Besides, Police are regularly monitoring social media to keep an eye on the photos and videos uploaded, liked and shared on social networking sites.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi said, “If the general public come across such cases of wheeling, they can also inform the Police to initiate further action.”