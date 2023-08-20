Mysuru Sports Complex at Dattagalli to open soon

August 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The works on the ambitious Mysuru Sports Complex project coming up at Dattagalli is all set for completion shortly, following which the Complex will be thrown open for use by sportspersons. The Complex is coming up on a 1 ¾ acre area in Dattagalli at a cost of Rs.1 crore, funded by the MP’s grants.

The work which began about four months ago is likely toend in another 45 days, following which the facility will beopen for public use.

The Sports Complex is coming up on the lines of the ones built by BBMP at Bengaluru. With the project nearing completion, MP PratapSimha, Mayor Shivakumar and other officials inspected the works on recently.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Simha said that he had seen Sports Complexes built by the BBMP in Bengaluru, following which he drew up plans for having one such in Mysuru. Now, the Complex is underway in Mysuru, which would be of great help to sportspersons, he noted.

The Sports Complex will have two Badminton Courts, each of dimension 18×18 mtrs, a Lawn Tennis Court measuring 17×34 mtrs, a Mini football ground measuring 18×27 mtrs. This apart, the Complex has facilities for playing other games such as Cricket, Hockey and Basketball.

Though the authorities are yet to fix the entry fee, the MUDA, which is building the Complex is likely to invite tenders for the same once the project is completed. Membership fee is likely to be on monthly or yearly basis.