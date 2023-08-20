Gruha Lakshmi to be launched in Mysuru on Aug. 30

August 20, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to symbolically hand over benefits; release booklet on 100 days of Siddharamaiah-led State Government

Bengaluru: The ambitious Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, one of the five pre-poll guarantees announced by the State Government, under which monthly financial assistance of Rs. 2,000 will be credited to the accounts of over one crore women heads of the families, will be launched in Mysuru on Aug. 30. It will also coincide with Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s 100 days in office.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be symbolically handing over the benefit to some of the beneficiaries to mark the launch of the scheme, at a grand event planned at Maharaja’s College Grounds in the city, also the home town of CM Siddharamaiah. With this the State Government will be implementing its fourth guarantee, after the roll out of Shakti, Anna Bhagya and GruhaJyothi Schemes in therecent months.

Rahul Gandhi will also release the booklet containing information related to development works and plans of 100 days of the State Government.

In his public address during the run up to Assembly elections in the State, Rahul Gandhi had promised to extend a financial assistance of Rs. 2,000 to women heads of the families, if the party was elected to power, catching even the State party leaders off guard. Following this, Rahul’s announcement was prominently included among five guarantees of the Government. Hence, Rahul himself will be kick-starting the Scheme for his vision turning into a reality.

To ensure success of the launching event in Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah is busy preparing the schedule, setting aside all his official engagements for the last two days. Two rounds of meetings have been already held with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Urban Development Minister Byrati Suresh and Officers. While the main programme of the Government is being held in Mysuru, the respective district administrations across the State will be organising the programme to publicise 100-day achievements of the Government led by CM Siddharamaiah.

With Gruha Lakshmi Scheme all set for a launch, what remains is Yuva Nidhi Scheme which is expected to be launched in December.

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar to hold meeting in city, inspect venue this evening

Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar will be chairing a meeting in Mysuru today afternoon, with the Ministers and MLAs from Mysuru, Mandya and Hassan districts and Officers concerned over preparations for launch of Gruha Lakshmi.

The meeting is scheduled at Zilla Panchayat Hall in the city, where Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar will be seeking opinions and suggestions, before finalising the schedule for the event. She is also expected to inspect the venue of the programme this evening. Earlier, it had been planned to roll out Gruha Lakshmi Scheme from the Minister’s home district Belagavi. However, due to non-availability of the dates of Rahul Gandhi, it was shifted to Mysuru.