Mysuru is known for promotion of Health, Yoga and Sports: Yaduveer

August 20, 2023

Brahma Kumaris celebrate International Youth Day in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Titular head of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that Mysuru has always promoted health, hygiene, yoga and sports. He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day seminar and interaction on the topic ‘Health, wellness and sports’ organised by the city’s Prajapita Brahma KumarisIshwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya as part of International Youth Day (IYD) celebrations at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road here recently.

Maintaining that the erstwhile Mysore rulers promoted health, yoga and sports, Yaduveer said that it was the Mysore rulers who laid a strong foundation to the State’s health system by establishing Mysore Medical College and big hospitals in the city. Noting that the Mysore rulers also promoted Ayurveda by establishing Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, he lauded IshwariyaVishwaVidyalaya for organising the programme in the interests of the youth community.

Pointing out that Mysuru is the birth place of modern day yoga, he said that Yoga Guru T. Krishnamacharya laid a strong foundation for yoga in Mysuru, with Sanskrit Pathashala in Mysuru being the hub of activities.

BK Lakshmiji, in her address, said that she was happy to see such a large number of youths attending the programme. Pointing out that India has the highest number of youth population, she said that the country’s future lies in the youths of today and as such it is important for the youth community to be fit enough for heralding the country’s growth. This programme is a step in that direction, she added.

Renowned Counsellor from Mumbai Dr. R.V. Swaminathan delivered a talk on the topic ‘The Science of Yogaskhema,’ which was followed by an interaction on a rich green environment.

On the occasion, prizes were distributed to winners of poster making, short story writing, essay writing and other contests organised for colleges students and youths from July 21 to Aug. 12 as part of the event.

SWR Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal, Bharath Cancer Hospital faculty Dr. R. RakshitSringeri, Apollo Hospital faculty Dr.Kavitha Prakash, Nehru Yuva Kendra Regional Director M.N. Nataraj, actor RekhaRohit and others were present.

Earlier, a Peace Rally was taken out from KoteAnjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate, which was flagged off by Traffic ACP H. Parashuramappa. The rally, in which over 250 people took part, passed through Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Big Clock Tower, Dufferin Clock Tower, D. DevarajUrs Road, JLB Road and Hunsur Road, before culminating at Kalamandira.

MyCEM students excel

The following students of Mysore College of Engineering and Management (MyCEM) have excelled in various contests:

M. Meghana – 2nd Place in Poster Making; N.M. Divya – 3rd Place in Poster Making, Nishchita – 3rd Place in Article Writing and Mohammed AfzhanPaasha – 2nd Place in Short Story Writing.