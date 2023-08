Five nominated as MCC Corporators

August 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Government has nominated four persons of Mysuru city as ex-officio Corporators of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) with immediate effect till the next orders.

The nominated Corporators are as follows: R. Srinivas Murthy, resident of No. 91/2A, Fourth Cross, Rajendra Nagar, Mysuru; Kalpana, No. 165, First Phase, Second Stage, Second Cross, Gayathripuram, Mysuru; R.H. Kumar, No. 1152, Hosabeedhi, First Cross, Ittigegud (Indiranagar), Mysuru; M.U. Balaraju, No. 2023, M/8, Second Cross, Turab Ali Street, MandiMohalla, Mysuru and Niral C. Shah, No. 39, Paras, First Cross, Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru, according to a notification dated Aug. 17, 2023, issued by P. Raju, Under-Secretary to the Government, Urban Development Department (MCC-2).