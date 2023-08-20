District Congress pays tribute to Devaraj Urs and Rajiv Gandhi
News

District Congress pays tribute to Devaraj Urs and Rajiv Gandhi

August 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: At a function organised at the Congress Bhavan in the city by the District Congress Backward Classes Wing and City Congress to commemorate the birth anniversaries of former Chief Minister D. DevarajUrs and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, rich tributes were paid  to the two late leaders of the Congress party.

HejjigeSrinivasaiah, former MLA and classmate of DevarajUrs, inaugurated the function by garlanding the portraits of DevarajUrs and Rajiv Gandhi and recalled the services of Urs and lauded him for distributing land to the landless poor.

V.S. Ugrappa, Congress leader and former MP, who also spoke at the function said that DevarajUrs distributed land to more than 8 lakh landless families in the State and freed thousands of people by bringing in Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act 1976 and described DevarajUrs as the modern Rajarishi. He also said that late PM Rajiv Gandhi made big attempts to make India a Vishwaguru long back.

Prior to the stage event, a Naadageethe programme by noted folk artiste Amma Ramachandra and troupe was held.

City Congress President R.Murthy, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijayakumar and other party leaders were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching