Prize winners of ‘Prasada’ article writing contest

August 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Prasada’ bimonthly article writing competition for college students, which is being organised by JSS Mahavidyapeetha as part of the Jayanti celebration of Dr. Sri ShivarathriRajendraMahaswamiji for the past 12 years, was held the topic ‘Vanya JeevigalumattuManavaSangharsha’ (Wildlife-Human Conflict) for the year 2022-23.

In all, 259 articles from 60 Colleges from across Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan and Kodagu districts were part of the contest. The winners of the competition are as follows:

1st prize: R. Kusumabai, 2nd year B.Sc student of JSS Science, Arts and Commerce College, Ooty Road, Mysuru.

2nd prize: A.M. Chaithra, II PUC (Arts) student of Government Pre-University College, Hanagod, Hunsur taluk, Mysuru.

3rd prize: T.G. Lakshmi, II PUC student of Achievers Prajna PU College, Anemahal, Sakleshpur, Hassan.

4th prize: S. Bhavani, II PUC student of Nisarga Independent PU College, Kollegal.

Consolation prizes: Lokesh, II PUC student of Srimathi K.S. Nagarathnamma PU College, Gundlupet and K.C. Bhoomika, II PUC student of Seshadripuram PU College, Mysuru.

Prizes will be distributed on the occasion of the 108th Jayanti celebrations of Dr. Sri ShivarathriRajendraMahaswamiji on Aug. 29 at Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill, Mysuru, according to a press release from the Director, Publication Division, JSSMahavidyapeetha.