Devaraja Market, Lansdowne Building Demolition not a Solution

June 13, 2024

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer highlights tourism, heritage, infrastructure; calls for co-operation in development

Mysore/Mysuru: In his first interaction with media after he won Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency by a huge margin, MP-Elect Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that there is no need to demolish and reconstruct Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building. Rather, efforts must be made to conserve them as Mysuru is a Heritage City.

“There is no point in demolishing these buildings in a city that is known for its heritage values. There can’t be heritage if heritage buildings are razed. With a focus on heritage preservation, tourism and infrastructure development, I aim to propel Mysuru towards greater growth and prosperity,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at City BJP Office here this morning, Yaduveer emphasised the importance of collective effort for the nation’s and city’s development. He sought the co-operation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former MP Prathap Simha in advancing development projects. “I will meet both Siddaramaiah and Prathap Simha soon to discuss development plans for Mysuru and Kodagu,” he said.

Highlighting tourism as a priority, Yaduveer said: “Mysuru is a city of heritage buildings and many tourist attractions. The city does not need demolitions. We are committed to protecting and developing these structures.”

He also outlined plans to enhance Mysore Airport, City and Ashokapuram Railway Stations and local industries, indicating that his office in Kuvempunagar is now open to the public.

When reporters questioned about his opinion on the controversial ropeway project to Chamundi Hill, which is opposed by many Mysureans, Yaduveer said, “Chamundi Hill is an eco-sensitive zone and a place for a fragile ecosystem giving life to flora and fauna. We must keep conservation in mind before planning any projects atop the Hill.”

Yaduveer avoided controversies when reporters asked about alleged non-cooperation from Congress MLAs and Ministers for Mysuru’s development as alleged by a section of his party members. “Politics is inevitable, but development transcends politics. Our focus should be on the region’s progress,” he emphasised.

Addressing the recent calls for suspension or continuance of guarantee schemes, Yaduveer said: “They came to power because of guarantee schemes and it’s up to them whether they want to continue them or not.”

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, BJP State Vice President M. Rajendra, City President L. Nagendra and District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy were present at the press meet.