Total active COVID cases cross 2,000 in Mysuru on July 28

July 28, 2020

296 fresh COVID cases reported in Mysuru, Mandya sees 56 new cases, Kodagu reports 10 and Chamarajanagar reports 16 fresh cases

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru district has reported 296 fresh COVID positive cases yesterday bringing the total positive cases to 3,163. This is for the third time that the district crossed 200 positive cases in a day this month.

As many as 896 patients have been discharged so far including 73 patients yesterday and the total active cases in the district is 2,152. Three COVID related deaths were reported yesterday bring the total number of deaths in the district to 115, according to the media bulletin last evening.

The following are the COVID statistics of Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar, according to the State media bulletin received yesterday evening.

Mandya

The district reported 56 new COVID cases yesterday bringing the total positive cases to 1,247. A total of 808 patients have been discharged so far and there are 429 active cases in the district. Ten COVID related deaths have been reported till yesterday.

Kodagu

Ten new COVID cases were reported yesterday bringing the total positive cases in the district to 352. A total of 253 patients have been discharged so far including seven patients yesterday. There are a total of 94 active cases and the district has reported a total of five COVID related deaths so far.

Chamarajanagar

The district reported 16 fresh cases bringing the total positive cases to 521. With 18 patients being discharged yesterday, the total number of patients discharged so far in the district is 288. There are a total of 227 active cases and the district has reported a total of six deaths so far.