Two bus shelters approved on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway

January 25, 2025

Near Kodi Shettipura and Siddapura Dhakle villages in Srirangapatna taluk

Bengaluru: Bus stops have been approved on Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275 near Kodi Shettipura and Siddapura Dhakle villages in Srirangapatna taluk, part of the Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency. Mandya MP and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy announced this development.

Responding to Kumaraswamy’s request, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, approved construction of bus stops to benefit residents of these villages. The bus stops will be built under additional road safety measures, aimed at ensuring passenger safety and convenience.

In a letter to Kumaraswamy, Gadkari commended his dedication to the development of his Constituency. Kumaraswamy had written to Gadkari on Sept. 19, 2024, requesting approval for bus stops along the service road near these villages.

In his letter, Kumaraswamy emphasised the necessity of bus shelters for villages citing significant benefits they would provide to the local community.

Responding positively, Gadkari, in a letter dated Dec. 30, 2024, confirmed the approval and stated that bids for the construction had already been invited. He assured that tenders will be invited and works will commence soon. He emphasised the Central government’s commitment to providing superior facilities for highway users. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is also striving to achieve zero highway accidents by constructing essential facilities like bus stops at critical locations. Kumaraswamy expressed his gratitude to Gadkari for addressing the needs of residents and approving the request.