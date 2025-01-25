Signature campaign to restore feeding ban at Kukkarahalli Lake

January 25, 2025

Mysuru: Members of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) gathered at Kukkarahalli Lake early this morning to collect signatures in support of banning the feeding of stray dogs and pigeons in the Lake premises. Starting at 6.30 am, the initiative garnered around 300 signatures, with only a small number of individuals (6 to 8) opposing the ban.

According to MGP, the survey represents a random sampling of the community, with most signatories being occasional visitors rather than regular walkers. This overwhelming response — indicating 95 percent support for the ban — aligns with the stance of the University Vice-Chancellor, who originally advocated for prohibiting feeding.

During the campaign, MGP members spoke with a woman who had been bitten by a dog and had to undergo anti-rabies treatment. While she refrained from providing a statement, her experience highlighted the potential risks posed by stray dogs.

They urged the University to reinstate the ban immediately, emphasising that science and public opinion favour the feeding ban. MGP plans to continue the signature campaign tomorrow. They also encouraged citizens to celebrate Republic Day by contributing to the conservation of the iconic Kukkarahalli Lake.