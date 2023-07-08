Two held for wheeling on Expressway

July 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Ramanagara Police have arrested two youths on charges of wheeling on Access-Controlled 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway. Shoaib of Bengaluru and his friend are those arrested by the Police.

A gang of youths, who were indulging in wheeling on main roads, had created a menace in the name of jolly ride on the Expressway too. They were wheeling in the opposite direction, triggering concerns over safety of other vehicle users. To avoid being caught by the Police in the city, where CCTV cameras are installed to keep an eye on such activities, they were taking to Expressway, it is learnt.

They were uploading the videos on social networking sites. One of the videos where a young woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler with the rider youth doing wheeling, can be heard screaming out of fear for life, had gone viral. A case also had been registered in this regard. Though the number plates were erased, Police succeeded in tracing them.

The general public on social networking sites had warned the Police about gravity of danger on the Expressway, if no action was taken against those indulging in wheeling.