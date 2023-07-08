Finally, Dodda Gadiyara to be restored at Rs. 38.5 lakh

July 8, 2023

Mysuru City Corporation releases first instalment of Rs. 13.6 lakh to the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage

By S. T. Ravikumar

Mysore/Mysuru: Dodda Gadiyara, also known as Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, that had developed cracks triggering concerns over the safety of heritage structure, is set for a restoration at the cost of Rs. 38.5 lakh.

The 75-feet tall tower built from bricks made of sand stone opposite Rangacharlu Memorial Town Hall is one of the prominent heritage structures. However, it had developed cracks in the bottom 10 years back itself, with rats and rodents digging burrows.

Prof. N.S. Rangaraju (retd.), the heritage expert, had warned of the possibilities of the collapse of the tower, if the restoration works of the structure was not carried out in time. Following this, then Commissioners of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Shilpa Nag, Gurudatta Hegde and G. Jagadeesha had even inspected the spot, but the restoration works were not taken up.

Now, with the constant efforts of Rangaraju and Mayor Shivakumar, Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage has come forward to take up the works and MCC has released Rs. 13.6 lakh in the first phase to Archaeology Department to kick-start the works.

Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage had prepared an estimate for Rs. 41 lakh and the tender was awarded for Rs. 38.28 lakh to a contractor named T.S. Ramachandra. The Work Order is ready but is yet to be issued to the contractor as the new Government has issued a temporary stay on the new projects finalised by the previous BJP-led State Government.

Tender specifications

As specified in the tender, weather resistant cover should be removed and new cover should be installed after rebuilding the terrace in Madras Terrace Roof method. The teak wood beams, rafters and purlin be newly installed, followed by re-plastering of the structure. The dilapidated windows, staircase railings and wooden stairs should also be newly installed, followed by painting the interior and exterior parts of the structure, repair of gopura (tower), stucco works and carvings.

The works shall be completed from the nine months of launching the works, it is said.

History

The Clock Tower was built in the year 1927 to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the reign of then king Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar who ascended the throne of Mysore kingdom in 1902. The funds required for building the structure was pooled in from the donations of Palace staff. Though Mahatma Gandhi was invited for the inauguration of Clock Tower, Gandhiji was preoccupied with several programmes in Bengaluru. Motilal Nehru, who had come to meet Gandhiji to discuss an urgent matter, was told by the latter to go to Mysuru to attend the programme of the Maharaja. It was how Motilal Nehru inaugurated the Clock Tower in Mysuru.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has sanctioned funds to take up the restoration works of Dodda Gadiyara and the first instalment of funds has also been released. The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage will take up the restoration works soon. —Shivakumar, Mayor

The works will be taken up soon after the directions from the State Government. Our department will supervise the works and restore the structure within stipulated time.” — A. Devaraju, Commissioner, Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage

The Silver Jubilee Clock Tower is a prominent attraction of Mysuru and a rare structure. It had developed cracks due to lack of maintenance and had taken 3 previous Commissioners of MCC in the past to the spot after burrows were noticed in the bottom of the structure. Following the repeated demands, the time has finally come after a gap of 10 years for the restoration works of the structure. The conservation of the structure is essential for posterity. —Prof. N.S. Rangaraju (retd.), Heritage Expert