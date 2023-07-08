CFTRI’s ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign concludes

July 8, 2023

Thrust on innovation, self-reliance, excellence and social connect

Mysore/Mysuru: The ‘One Week One Lab’ (OWOL) campaign concluded at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) last evening.

The campaign highlighted CFTRI’s global excellence in technology and innovation and showcased its legacy, exclusive innovations and technological breakthroughs. The CFTRI had organised events including industry and start-up meet, students connect, society connect, display of technologies, etc.

The campaign also focused on academia and skill development, where interested students from varying domains got to know about the research activities and facilities of the premier institute and got a connection with prospects.

In addition to the campaign’s activities, a two-day Open Day was held, drawing an enthusiastic response from both students and the general public. Visitors had the opportunity to explore the expansive CFTRI campus, capturing memorable selfies in front of the magnificent Palace that houses the Central Institute. Specially arranged technology demonstrations were presented to benefit and engage the visitors.

The last day of OWOL featured a CFTRI alumni gathering, engaging sessions on artificial intelligence and Ayush Aahar, and enlightening lectures by industry experts.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra and other dignitaries presented awards for outstanding posters, recognising the efforts and contributions of participants.

CFTRI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal, CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) Director Narahari Shastri and others were present.

In his address, DC Dr. Rajendra appreciated the efforts of CFTRI since the last 70 years in improving the health of the nation. “Such innovations must reach the tail-end beneficiaries and must not be limited to the privileged class. The focus should be on reaching the food products to the rural areas and children,” he added.

DC witnesses drone demo

DC Dr. Rajendra witnessed a demonstration of agricultural drones yesterday.

The drones, NAL Octa-Med and NAL Octa-Agri, created by CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Bengaluru, are capable of delivering vaccines and emergency medicine.

With a payload capacity of 10 kgs and 20 kgs respectively, they have a maximum flying speed of 30-36 km per hour and a range of up to 20 km. Launching altitude is limited to 3 km and operational altitude remains below 500 mts AGL, the DC was told.

These drones can cover 10 acres of agricultural or horticultural land in just 20 minutes, saving valuable resources of money, time and labour.