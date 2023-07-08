DFRL ‘Open Day’ attracts inquisitive thousands

July 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Innovations, defence-related products and outfits created by city-based Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) were the cynosure of all eyes, especially students as they thronged the DFRL campus in city this morning as part of the day-long ‘Open Day’ and outdoor exhibition. The exhibition closes at 4 pm.

Thousands of students from various schools, the general public are crowding the counters to learn more about the premier defence institute and its products.

The exhibition of various models of testing kits and technology related to foods were on display. Many of the things on display attracted the attention and curiosity of the students and public.

Director, Directorate of Public Interface, DRDO Vipin Kumar Kaushik inaugurated the exhibition and the guest of honour was Director (Admin) Life Sciences Vipul Gupta. DFRL Director Dr. Anil Dutt Semwal accompanied and explained the products to the guests.

The exhibition highlighted the DFRL’s contributions in meeting research and development needs in the fields of food science, technology, and combat ration design.

Key focuses of the exhibition included the development of combat rations and convenience foods, field amenable test kits, packaging materials for extreme environmental conditions, and critical missions like space food, supply chain management, and Antarctica missions.

In addition to its expertise in food preservation, packaging, specifications, logistics, and analysis, the DFRL has successfully developed process and packaging technologies for preserving various food products with a shelf life of over 12 months under ambient conditions.

The state-of-the-art technologies developed by the DFRL for food product preservation, quality testing, and packaging materials have been consistently utilised by service forces, even during peacetime.

Over the past nine years, numerous Defence Food Research Laboratory products have been adopted by the military and the technologies have been transferred to industries.

These products, available in ready-to-eat (RTE) or ready-to-reconstitute (RTR) form, provide exceptional convenience to troops and consumers alike.

Some of the technologies developed are biodegradable cutlery, freeze-dried products, ready-to-eat bars and nuts, ready-to-drink and ready-to-reconstitute juice and beverages, nutraceutical food bars, sea dye marker, quick test kit for processed food, milk and meat, vacuum fried fruit chips, anti-sea sickness food supplements, self-heating system and modular silos for storage of Army rations at high altitude.