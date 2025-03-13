Two inmates of State Home For Women have simple marriage
News

Two inmates of State Home For Women have simple marriage

March 13, 2025

Mysuru: Two inmates of the State Home For Women, Vijayanagar in the city, had a simple and meaningful marriage yesterday, giving a go by for the luxury associated with such a ceremony. Ashwini married G.R. Sandeep of Chitradurga and Ayesha Banu married K. Vikas of Vijayanagar district, in the presence of elders and officials of the Dept. at the premises of State Home For Women.

Member-Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) B.G. Dinesh, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department Basavaraju, Superintendent of State Home For Women Shyla and others blessed the newly wed couples.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching