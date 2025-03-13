Two inmates of State Home For Women have simple marriage

March 13, 2025

Mysuru: Two inmates of the State Home For Women, Vijayanagar in the city, had a simple and meaningful marriage yesterday, giving a go by for the luxury associated with such a ceremony. Ashwini married G.R. Sandeep of Chitradurga and Ayesha Banu married K. Vikas of Vijayanagar district, in the presence of elders and officials of the Dept. at the premises of State Home For Women.

Member-Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) B.G. Dinesh, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department Basavaraju, Superintendent of State Home For Women Shyla and others blessed the newly wed couples.