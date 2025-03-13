Gandhi Shilp Bazaar from tomorrow

March 13, 2025

Mysuru: Gandhi Shilp Bazaar will be held at JSS Mysore Urban Haat, Hebbal Ring Road, from Mar. 14 to 23, showcasing a vibrant collection of traditional handicrafts and handloom products.

The Bazaar will be inaugurated tomorrow at 4 pm and will be open to public from 10.30 am to 9 pm till Mar. 23. Entry is free.

This event, sponsored by the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, is organised by the Directorate of Handlooms, Handicrafts & Sericulture, Government of Tripura.

Each year, the DC Handicrafts organises numerous fairs to provide artisans with a direct market platform to showcase their exquisite craftsmanship. Among these, the Gandhi Shilp Bazaar stands out as a major event, bringing together over 120 artisans and handloom weavers from 22 States, including National and State award-winning craftsmen.

These artisans will display a wide array of high-quality handicrafts and handloom products.

Visitors will have a chance to explore a diverse range of handcrafted treasures, wood carvings and stone sculptures, brass idols and wood inlay work, clay pots and paper crafts, gem stone and imitation jewellery, cotton fabrics, bamboo and cane products, Channapatna toys, Kasuti embroidery and Maheshwari & Chanderi sarees, artistic leather sandals and leather items, Batik and Kalamkari Paintings, silver artifacts and Phulkari textiles from Punjab and much more.