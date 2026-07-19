Two inter-State burglars arrested
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Two inter-State burglars arrested

July 19, 2026

Booty worth Rs. 9 lakh recovered; theft had occurred at a house in Manuganahalli

Mysuru: Bilikere Police have arrested a gang of two inter-state burglars from Keralam and have recovered gold valuables worth Rs. 9 lakh and seized a Baleno car worth Rs.4.5 lakh from them. With their arrest, the Police have solved a house burglary case reported at Manuganahalli village, on Nov. 21, 2025.

The accused have been identified as M. Jishnu Rajagopal, aged 31 years, resident of Mandamkayil house, Kumbidi village, Kudalur post, Pattambi taluk, Palakkad district & S. Akash, aged 29, resident of Chirakkal, Kunnathurmedu, Palakkad district, Keralam.

The duo, had gained entry into the house of N. Shivakumar, a resident of Nisarga Paradise layout in Manuganahalli, by breaking open the windowpanes in the rear side of the house and opening the latch of the rear side door. They had decamped with 72 grams of gold valuables and Rs. 93,000 cash kept in the almirah. Following their arrest, they were produced before a Court and remanded to                                                  judicial custody.

The investigation into the case was taken up under the guidance of SP Mallikarjun S. Baladandi, Additional SPs C. Mallick and L. Nagesh. The investigation team was led by Bilikere Police Inspector T.M. Puneeth, comprising PSI (Crime) Isharath Begum, N. Srikanta, B.S. Anantharamu, M.J. Prathap, K. Shivakumar, Jayaramegowda, Prasad, ASI of District Police Technical Cell Vasanth Kumar, Suneetha and jeep driver Govind.

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