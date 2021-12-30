Two Omicron patients in Mysuru recover

December 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The African student of the University of Mysore, who had tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Dec. 28, has tested negative today. Her blood samples have proved negative and she will be discharged from the designated COVID facility today.

With this, the two cases of Omicron reported in Mysuru have recovered. The nine-year-old child who returned from an overseas trip a few days ago and who was the first Omicron case of Mysuru has also recovered and has not shown any signs or symptoms so far.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad told Star of Mysore that the 29-year-old student, who arrived from Tanzania to Hyderabad on Dec. 20 and then came to Mysuru, had tested positive for Omicron and she was asymptomatic.

“We had drawn her blood samples for the second RT-PCR after she came to Mysuru and sent them to the laboratory for tests which proved negative. She will be discharged today and will be kept separately at the Women’s Hostel of Manasagangothri as a precaution for a few more days,” District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad said.

The DHO said that the students of the Hostel should not panic as all the precautions have been taken. No other student has tested positive for the Omicron variant, he added.