Two on the run after drug lab bust at Yandahalli

February 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru South Police are searching for two suspects said to be involved in drug manufacturing at a house in Yandahalli near Sapthamatruka Layout.

Despite intensive searches, the accused evaded arrest by switching off their mobile phones and going into hiding.

The raid was conducted recently at a three-storey house owned by Girish Babu, a KSRTC bus conductor, which had been rented by the suspects. On suspicion that drugs were being produced there, the Police raided the premises and seized a large quantity of materials.

From a first-floor room, officers recovered 11 mobile phones, 360 grams of brown chemical powder, 54 grams of white powder and 957 grams of another white substance.

They also found 2,933 grams of poppy-like item, brown paste-like substance, boric acid and 13 blue cans containing white chemical powder which were seized. The house has been locked and a Constable has been posted there to guard the premises.

Samples of the seized substances have been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nagesh told Star of Mysore that efforts are underway to trace the absconding suspects and further action will be taken after receipt of the FSL report.