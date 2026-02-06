Ballot papers to be used in Gram Panchayat polls

February 6, 2026

Bengaluru: With the tenure of the current term of most of the Gram Panchayats (GPs) across the State set to end in a couple of weeks, the State Government has issued an order for the appointment of Administrative Officers for GPs.

Amidst this, the State Government has planned to hold the GP polls in April-May and has directed the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to begin preparations for the polls.

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet, which met yesterday, decided to bring an amendment through the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to reintroduce ballot papers in the local body elections. The decision was taken to bring transparency and secrecy in elections, a note said, adding that the Government has decided to drop EVMs from the election process.

This comes after the State Election Commission’s declaration a few weeks ago that ballot papers will be used in Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections to be held shortly.