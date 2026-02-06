CM to present State Budget on Mar. 6

February 6, 2026

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the State Budget (2026-27) on Mar. 6.

Amidst the ongoing power struggle, Siddaramaiah has started preparations for presenting the Budget on Mar. 6.

A day after the Special State Legislature session ended on Wednesday last, the CM, in right earnest, held consultation with heads and officials of 10 key departments including Education and Forest at Shakti Bhavan in the state capital, yesterday. Siddaramaiah will continue his consultation with all government departments and other stake holders, before giving a final touch to the budget.