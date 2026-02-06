World Wetland Day | Conserve Ranganathittu wetlands for good of Gen Next: Srirangapatna MLA

February 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Students from various schools participated in the World Wetland Day celebrations, organised by the Forest Department, Wildlife Division, Mysuru, at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary at Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district recently.

Srirangapatna MLA and Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Ltd. Chairman A.B. Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda inaugurated the celebrations and said that the natural wetland at Cauvery River bank is the habitat for various bird species, aquatic creatures and insects. Several wild animals are also dependent on this wetland for water.

The combination of wildlife, birds, aquatic creatures and insects facilitate environmental balance. It is the responsibility of everyone to maintain ecological diversity, he added.

Even though the contaminated water and other types of wastes are posing a threat to Cauvery River, aquatic creatures and plants in the water, were acting as a neutraliser in reducing the impact of wastes on water body and purifying them. With this, the plant species are playing a key role in supplying potable water to the people.

Rameshbabu called for the conservation of wetlands by making honest efforts to check environmental and water pollution to ensure better health for the future generation.

DCF (Wildlife) of Mysuru Division Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda said the theme for World Wetland Day this year is “Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage”.

Picture shows students being imparted education on bird species, after a nature walk at the Bird Sanctuary.

First Ramsar site

“The Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, is the first sanctuary in the State to be listed under Ramsar Site. The migratory birds that arrive here from several countries, make for a pleasant watch for the tourists. Birds like Pelican, Painted Stork, Open Bill Stork, Darter, Heron and other migratory birds, have been arriving here, for breeding. The wetland in Cauvery River banks is considered as the lifeline of the water body, that has provided refuge to several wildlife, aquatic creatures and plant species,” Prabhu Gowda said.

Shashikala Iyer, Associate Coordinator (Wetlands), WWF India, explained about the various aspects of wetland.

As part of the programme, oath on the conservation of wetlands was administered to the students. It was followed by a nature walk, where the students watched several bird species. To make them understand the importance of water, games like snake and ladder, arranging the pictures, boat ride and quiz programme were conducted. Prizes were distributed to the students who performed well in the quiz.

RFO Nadeem and other officers were present.