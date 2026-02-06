HDK urges rail connectivity fillip for Old Mysuru region
HDK urges rail connectivity fillip for Old Mysuru region

February 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) held discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw yesterday afternoon at his office in Parliament House in New Delhi, raising several long-pending public demands related to the old Mysuru region.

Kumaraswamy stressed the need to add additional coaches to the Chamundi Express (Train No. 16215), which carries a heavy daily passenger load between Mysuru and Bengaluru. He also sought stoppages for the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Murudeshwar train (Train No. 16585) at Mandya and Maddur, upgradation of Maddur Railway Station, improvements to level crossings, such as No. 60 near Hanakere in Maddur taluk, and stoppages for express trains at Channapatna.

He further urged the construction of a railway overbridge at VC Farm Gate on the Mandya-Melukote Road, citing frequent disruptions faced by farmers and commuters due to continuous train movement.

 He also pressed for an underpass near Nodekoppalu in Mandya district to benefit farmers and school children, and a railway flyover at Doddabyadarahalli to ease traffic congestion caused by heavy vehicle movement towards Thoobinakere, Pandavapura, KRS, K.R. Pet and Madikeri. Another demand included a flyover at Level Crossing No. 44 between Ramanagara and Channapatna.

Pandavapura as a commercial hub

Highlighting Pandavapura’s role as a major commercial hub for K.R. Pet, Nagamangala and Srirangapatna taluks, Kumaraswamy requested the establishment of a goods yard at Pandavapura to reduce transport costs for farmers and traders and to boost economic activity in the region.

He also sought approval for a new train via Mangaluru and Hassan connecting Mumbai and Bengaluru and sanction of the Hejjala-Chamarajanagar new railway line linking Hejjala, Kanakapura, Malavalli, Kollegala and Yelandur to stimulate regional growth.

Other proposals included the development of Sakleshpur Railway Station in Hassan district, funding for new broad-gauge lines in Koppal district, and the installation of magic boxes on service roads near Tindlu in Hosakote taluk.

Responding positively, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured Kumaraswamy that appropriate action would be taken on all the demands.

