All-women Akka Pade hits Mysuru streets to ensure women’s safety

February 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A dedicated Women’s Police Unit, Akka Pade, has quietly begun operations in Mysuru to strengthen safety for women and girls.

The all-women squad is already active across all Taluks of the District, visiting schools, colleges and crowded public places to create awareness on women’s safety. The Karnataka Government had earlier launched Akka Pade at the State-level, with operations initially beginning in Bengaluru. Mysuru, known as the cultural capital of the State, has now seen the unit take to the field, pledging focused protection for women and girls.

Akka Pade aims to reduce incidents of child marriages, teenage pregnancies, and sexual assault through community engagement, patrolling and awareness campaigns in public spaces like colleges and transit areas.

The initiative is implemented by Police Department with support from Women and Child Development Department.

The squad functions under the guidance of Mysuru Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi and is supervised by District Control Room Inspector Geetha.

Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Basavaraj said that while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had inaugurated Akka Pade at the State-level, the Department in Mysuru has provided a dedicated jeep and is bearing fuel expenses to support its operations.

Operating in two shifts

The team comprises women Police personnel, two women Home Guards and a Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) Constable serving as the driver. Operating in two shifts, the unit is currently focusing on awareness programmes.

As part of these efforts, the squad is visiting women’s colleges and girls’ schools across the District to educate students on safety measures.

The sessions focus on understanding the concept of ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’, steps to be taken in case of harassment in public places, use of Police helplines and Akka Pade support, seeking assistance from the public when required and basic self-defence techniques.

After completing awareness programmes across all taluks, the unit will move into full-fledged protective operations.

The squad will soon begin taking direct action against those found harassing women, students and young girls. As Akka Pade continues its patrols, it is gradually becoming familiar to public. Enforcement measures against offenders will commence once the awareness phase is completed.

In addition, Akka Pade will intervene in domestic disputes reported from across the district. The squad aims to resolve such cases through on-the-spot counselling and mediation. If reconciliation efforts fail, legal action will be initiated to ensure protection for affected women.