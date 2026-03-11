Akka Pade flagged off in city

March 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The City Police have flagged off ‘Akka Pade,’ an exclusive wing formed for the safety and security of women and children in the State.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar flagged off the vehicle allotted for Akka Pade, at the premises of her office in Nazarbad here on Mar.9. This dedicated Police wing will be functioning in coordination with Women and Child Development Department.

The Police personnel deputed to this wing consist of one woman Head Constable or Police Constable and two women Home Guards. They shall be patrolling near schools and colleges, bus stands and other public places, to keep an eye on miscreants. The patrolling will be conducted in two shifts — from 6 am to 2 pm and from 2 pm to 8 pm. The vehicle portrays the portrait of the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi, besides displaying Women’s Helpline – 181, Emergency Helpline – 112 and Children’s Helpline – 1098.

Latkar clarified that the existing Chamundi Pade will also continue to function along with Akka Pade. The vehicle has been allotted by Women and Child Development Department, while the driver and staff is provided by the Police Department.

Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department Basavaraju said, apart from providing the vehicle, the salary of four Home Guards will be borne by the Department.

The vehicle maintenance will be done by the Police. One vehicle has also been given to the District Police. In the subsequent stage, Akka Pade will be extended to Taluk Centres too and the vehicles will be allotted to them also, he added.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, DCP (CAR) Siddanagouda Patil, KAR Mounted Commandant A. Maruthi, ACP (Devaraja Sub-Division) K. Rajendra, Lakshkar Police Inspector T.S. Lolakshi, Alanahalli Inspector G.S. Swarna, Women’s Police Inspector Ashok Kumar and others were present.