Lineman Diwas: CESC honours ground maintenance staff

March 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Probably a first-of-its-kind initiative, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) honoured its linemen as part of ‘Lineman Diwas’ that aimed to recognise the tireless efforts of linemen and ground maintenance staff, the most critical pillar of power distribution.

CESC Chairman and MLA Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda inaugurated the ‘Lineman Diwas’ at the CESC Work and Maintenance Office in V.V. Mohalla.

He said the work of linemen is risky but crucial in ensuring an uninterrupted and quality power supply.

“It is important for CESC and its staff to work with mutual trust and confidence to provide quality service to consumers. We must discharge our duties responsibly and safely, as power transmission involves significant risks. Preventing electrical accidents and ensuring the safety of linemen should remain our priority,” he said.

He added that CESC has taken necessary steps for proper management of feeders, keeping the safety of linemen in mind. “If linemen strictly follow the guidelines issued by CESC, electrical accidents can be averted. Such incidents are not only a great loss to the families of the victims but also a black mark on CESC,” he noted.

CESC Managing Director K.M. Munigopalraju and Superintending Engineer Sunil Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

More than 10 linemen were presented with appreciation certificates in recognition of their dedicated service. A pledge on safety and responsibility was also administered to the staff.

CESC Technical Director D.J. Diwakar, V.V. Mohalla Executive Engineer D. Sandeep and others were present at the ‘Lineman Diwas’ programme.