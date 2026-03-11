No doctors’ strike
No doctors’ strike

March 11, 2026

OPD services continue as usual

Bengaluru: In a big relief to the State Govt., the Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA), that had announced indefinite Statewide strike from today, has called off the strike temporarily.

Initially, the Association had planned to shut down Out-patient Department (OPD) services, except for attending emergency cases, by wearing black bands, but following the withdrawal of the strike, OPD services continue as usual.

The change in strike plan is the result of assurance given at the meeting of Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and Health & Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, held with the office-bearers of KGMOA, at Room No. 330 of Vidhan Soudha yesterday. The Minister duo assured to address 13 of the total 14 demands, put forth by the doctors, it is said.

KGMOA State President Dr. Ravindranath M. Meti, State Govt. Employees Association President C.S. Shadakshari and other officers attended the meeting.

KGMOA Mysuru District President Dr. Mohammed Shiraz Ahmed has said, following the instructions received from KGMOA to drop the strike plans for now, the strike call has been withdrawn and medical services continue as usual.

