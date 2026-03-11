‘Greater Mysuru’ is CM’s personal real estate project: Former MP

March 11, 2026

Prathap Simha links move to boost real estate value of properties owned by Siddaramaiah and his followers in villages around his home district Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha has accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of pushing the proposal for the Greater Mysuru City Corporation (GMCC) primarily to increase the value of his own real estate and farm holdings.

Addressing reporters at Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Mysuru yesterday, Simha alleged that lands belonging to members of Siddaramaiah’s community and his followers had been brought under the proposed GMCC limits, which he claimed would significantly enhance their property value. “That is the real reason behind Greater Mysuru move,” he charged.

Criticising Siddaramaiah’s record in office, Simha said that despite presenting 17 State Budgets, which he claimed were prepared by officials and merely read out in the Assembly by the CM, Siddaramaiah had failed to deliver any major visionary project that people of Mysuru or Karnataka would remember.

Drawing a comparison, Simha said that during his three-year tenure as CM, B.S. Yediyurappa had undertaken several development projects in Shivamogga, leaving a lasting impact.

“What contribution has Siddaramaiah made after presenting 17 budgets?” Prathap Simha asked. He also mocked Siddaramaiah’s repeated announcements about setting up a Film City, describing it as a “mega-serial in the budget” that had not progressed beyond announcements.

BJP Government’s projects

Simha further claimed that major infrastructure and healthcare projects such as the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology and the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway were implemented by Governments led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, and not by Siddaramaiah.

“BJP Governments at the Centre and State have even released funds to clear the 7 lakh tonnes of legacy waste dumped at Vidyaranyapuram Sewage Farm and the work is nearing completion now. Even the New DC Office is a contribution by the BJP Government. Siddaramaiah has done nothing,” Prathap Simha said.

Simha said Siddaramaiah was known more for making arrogant and negligent speeches at meetings and public functions than for delivering development.

He also said that no one knows whether Siddaramaiah would complete his term in office or step down within a month, adding that the CM appeared to be preoccupied with internal squabbles and the pursuit of power. Simha alleged that the tenure so far had not brought any significant development.