Congress seeks Parliament debate
March 11, 2026

New Delhi: Congress today accused Union Government of mishandling the alleged shortage of LPG supply following the conflict in West Asia and demanded a detailed discussion on the issue in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Congress MP Manish Tewari said invoking the Essential Commodities Act was an “overreaction” and that the situation warranted a full-fledged discussion in the House.

 “Crude oil had risen to about 120 dollars a barrel but came down to around 90 dollars yesterday. Therefore, there is no significant increase in crude oil prices. The petroleum products being supplied now would have been contracted 45 to 60 days earlier when prices were much lower,” he said.

“The surcharge imposed by airlines and the rationing introduced through ESMA appear to be a panic reaction. That is why we are demanding a comprehensive discussion in Parliament,” he added.

