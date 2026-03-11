One domestic LPG cylinder every 25 days: Muniyappa
News

One domestic LPG cylinder every 25 days: Muniyappa

March 11, 2026

Bengaluru: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa has reassured the public that there is no need for panic over the supply of domestic LPG cylinders despite disruptions.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru this morning after holding a meeting with officials, Muniyappa said shipping routes had been affected due to the conflict, leading to interruptions in supply. As a temporary measure, domestic consumers would receive one LPG cylinder every 25 days. “There is no cause for worry,” he said.

He noted that the State requires around 50,000 commercial cylinders every day and nearly 5,000 metric tonnes of domestic LPG. Even rural households depend on LPG cylinders for cooking, he said.

Muniyappa explained that the current shortage had arisen because India imports a significant quantity of LPG from the Middle East. “If the war stops, there will be no problem. If it continues, the difficulties will remain. Cylinders should be used only when necessary,” he advised.

He added that while domestic LPG supply would continue, distribution of commercial cylinders used by hotels and wedding halls was facing challenges. “We will hold discussions and decide how much supply can be managed,” he said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching